Tufton Capital Management Cuts Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.