Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,461. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.