Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of Truxton stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Truxton has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $50.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Truxton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

