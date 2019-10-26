TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello bought 5,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,823.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $57,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

