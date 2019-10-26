Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.92 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Linde by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after buying an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after buying an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,535,000 after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,087,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,785,000 after buying an additional 110,405 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.04. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

