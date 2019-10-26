Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,783,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,182,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

