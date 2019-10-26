Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 4,326 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $151,340,000 after acquiring an additional 664,729 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 703,317 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cfra lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

