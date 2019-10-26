Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after acquiring an additional 630,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,510,000 after acquiring an additional 922,376 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 3,980,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,833. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

