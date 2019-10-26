Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.10. 4,021,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,021. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

