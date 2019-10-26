Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $812,000 in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,344,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,632,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $607.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $740.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,284.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,212 shares of company stock worth $815,704. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

