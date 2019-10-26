Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ITT were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 429,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,595. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

