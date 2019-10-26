TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 73.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $133,802.00 and $770.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007252 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019978 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.01960859 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002208 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

