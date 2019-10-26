TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $60,614.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00202084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.01484927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00095589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

