Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.93.

TRIP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,830 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

