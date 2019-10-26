Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,066 shares of company stock worth $7,225,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

TRV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

