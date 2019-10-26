TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE TRU traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.50. 669,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,831. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $241,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,172.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,992,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,873 shares of company stock worth $9,916,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 132.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,287,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,321,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 49.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 684,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,636 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.