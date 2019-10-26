Traders Buy High Volume of 1-800-Flowers.Com Put Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,607 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,332% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

Shares of FLWS opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $907.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.57. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,470,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,750. 64.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.