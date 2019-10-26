Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

