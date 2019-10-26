TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Tufton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 885,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 60,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 2,781,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

