Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $20,760.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

