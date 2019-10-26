Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $84,830.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005266 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.01477428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

