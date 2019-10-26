THETA (THETA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.51 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Huobi. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $81.52 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038000 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05494107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044375 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029343 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit, Bithumb and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

