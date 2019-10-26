Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.28-12.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34-25.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.43 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.28-12.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.