The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of The Hackett Group worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

