Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 1,171,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

