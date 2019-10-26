Tether Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Iquant, Exmo and ABCC. Tether has a market cap of $4.14 billion and $50.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00202052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.01472698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDAX, Iquant, Binance, Kryptono, Kraken, OKEx, Sistemkoin, LBank, Bitfinex, Trade By Trade, Coinut, BtcTurk, Huobi, EXX, IDCM, Instant Bitex, BitMart, DragonEX, MBAex, Bibox, ChaoEX, B2BX, TOPBTC, BitForex, OOOBTC, C2CX, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE, ABCC, Upbit, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, Exmo, ZB.COM, TDAX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, CoinEx, Poloniex, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

