Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $189.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $356.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.81.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $28.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.13. 29,981,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,851. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.37. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 121.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.