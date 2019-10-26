Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.81.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $28.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,021 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

