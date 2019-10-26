Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Territorial Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $145,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $832,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

