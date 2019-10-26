Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after buying an additional 756,478 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teradata by 44.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 504,793 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Teradata by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 402,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

