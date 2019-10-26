Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,135,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 668,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 163,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $19.09 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.