Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Given New $72.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

TRP opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 240.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

