Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. Tc Pipelines also posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tc Pipelines.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth $616,147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,588,000 after purchasing an additional 724,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.