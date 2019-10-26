Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $110.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Target stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

