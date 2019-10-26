Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $350.05

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $350.05 and traded as low as $307.60. Synthomer shares last traded at $309.60, with a volume of 513,944 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 437.50 ($5.72).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.