Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 19.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 175.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.52. Switch has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

