Svb Leerink Weighs in on Perrigo Company PLC’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

PRGO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 15,075.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Perrigo by 295.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 43.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

