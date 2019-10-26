SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.72 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.94.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $12.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.79. 670,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,896. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $263.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average is $217.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

