sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1,785.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.01499720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00102469 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 6,874,266 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.