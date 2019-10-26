SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.65. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 143.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.