SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.65. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 143.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
