SunTrust Banks Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Aegis lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.