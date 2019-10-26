SunTrust Banks Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Aegis lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $350,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
