SunTrust Banks Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,207.06.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,761.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.