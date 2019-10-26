Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,238 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,863,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $126.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

