Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $45.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.80. 1,138,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

