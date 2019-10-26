Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR traded up $27.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $469.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.45.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

