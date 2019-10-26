Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 105,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.76 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.