Suburban Propane Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $23.58 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

