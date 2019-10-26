Substratum Price Up 5.8% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $6,703.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, BiteBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kyber Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

