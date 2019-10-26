Strs Ohio Sells 10,879 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 79.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 315,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 652,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 236,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 783,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

