Strs Ohio Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.0% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,275 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 86.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 1,655,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,770. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

